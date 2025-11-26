Media reports about Driscoll’s statement regarding Ukraine’s "imminent defeat" are fake news, - Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio denied media reports that US Army Secretary Driscoll had declared Ukraine's "imminent defeat" in the war.

He made this statement on social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.

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Rubio's statement

"This story is just the latest example of a long-running series of 100% fake news reports claiming a rift inside the Trump administration over how to end the war in Ukraine. These people don’t just get things wrong, they literally make things up," Rubio stressed.

What preceded it?

NBC reported that US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll told Ukrainian officials that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are in an extremely difficult situation on the front lines and could be defeated in their confrontation with Russian troops.

According to two sources, Driscoll's statement came after he presented a US-backed peace plan, which Ukraine viewed as capitulation to Moscow.

Read more: Rubio after talks in Geneva: US will make "some changes" to peace plan