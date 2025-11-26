EU will present legislative proposal to unblock "reparations loan" to Ukraine, - von der Leyen

The European Union will present a legislative proposal in the coming days that will allow Russia's frozen assets to be used to provide Ukraine with a €140 billion "reparation loan."

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Bloomberg.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

During a plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that Brussels is ready to present the relevant text. "I don't see any scenario where European taxpayers will be the only ones footing the bill," she stressed.

According to the publication, people familiar with the situation say that the document on the further mechanism for adoption and implementation is planned to be made public in the coming days.

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Russian assets to help Ukraine