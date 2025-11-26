Von der Leyen named EU’s five priorities for peace agreement. LIST

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen outlined five priorities that should be included in a peace agreement for Ukraine.

She made this statement at a meeting of the European Parliament, according to Censor.NET, citing the EP.

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Security guarantees

"I would like to outline some of the key principles for Europe as we work with Ukraine, the United States and the coalition of the willing on the way forward. The first priority is that any agreement must ensure a just and lasting peace. And it must guarantee real security for Ukraine and Europe," she said.

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The President of the European Commission stressed that Ukraine cannot have any restrictions on its Armed Forces.

"Ukraine needs reliable, long-term and credible security guarantees as part of a broader package... And it is also clear that any peace agreement must provide guarantees for European security in the long term," she explained.

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Ukraine's sovereignty

"If we legitimise and formalise the undermining of borders today, we open the door to new wars tomorrow. And we cannot allow that to happen," von der Leyen said.

She stressed that Ukraine's future lies in the EU, which is a fundamental and essential part of any security guarantee system.

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Meeting financial needs

"At the last European Council, we committed to covering Ukraine's financial needs for 2026 and 2027. On this topic, we, the Commission, have presented a document with options (for financing). This includes an option for frozen Russian assets," the EC President recalled.

She stressed that the next step would be for the European Commission to present draft legal documents on financing Ukraine.

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Ukraine must decide

Von der Leyen named the fourth priority as "nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine, nothing about Europe without Europe, nothing about NATO without NATO."

Return of children

The fifth priority, according to the President of the European Commission, is the return of every Ukrainian child abducted by Russia.

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