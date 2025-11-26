Four children died in fire in Cherkasy region: mother notified of suspicion, investigation into social services’ actions ongoing

On November 22, in the village of Ositna, Uman district, Cherkasy region, a fire broke out in a residential building, killing four young children. Two more are in the hospital with burns.

Under the procedural guidance of the Uman District Prosecutor's Office, all circumstances of this tragedy are being established, according to Censor.NET.

Details of the investigation

According to investigators, the mother left six children unattended at home. While she was away, a fire broke out in the house.

The children who died were two boys aged 5 and 7, a three-year-old girl, and a 10-month-old baby. Two injured children, aged eight and ten, are under medical supervision. Another child, a 12-year-old girl, was visiting relatives at the time of the tragedy.

The investigation is being conducted under several articles, including intentional murder of minors, violation of fire safety regulations resulting in death, and malicious failure to fulfill parental responsibilities.

The mother has already been notified of the suspicion - malicious failure to fulfill her duties to care for her children, which led to their death.

They are also investigating the actions of social services, as the family was registered with them.