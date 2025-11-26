General Staff: 144 combat engagements on front line, most of them in Pokrovsk and Lyman sectors

Since the start of the day, as of 4:00 p.m., a total of 144 combat engagements have been recorded along the front line.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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Hostilities in the north

Border settlements are suffering from artillery strikes launched from Russian territory, including Kucherivka, Starykove, Bobylivka, Bila Bereza, Vovkivka, Buniakyne and Kozache in Sumy region, as well as Kliusy, Halahanivka and Hremiachka in Chernihiv region.

Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy attacks in the North-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk sectors. The enemy also carried out four airstrikes, dropped nine guided aerial bombs and conducted 96 shelling attacks, including one using a multiple launch rocket system.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the South-Slobozhanskyi sector, the enemy launched ten attacks on Ukrainian defensive positions near Vovchansk, Synelnykove, Dvorichanske and towards Kolodiazne. Five combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector, our defenders repelled four enemy attacks towards the settlements of Pishchane and Petropavlivka, with another engagement still underway.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,168,550 people (+980 per day), 11,372 tanks, 34,688 artillery systems, 23,625 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Hostilities in the east

In the Lyman sector, the invading army launched 35 attacks near the settlements of Hrekivka, Novovodiane, Novoiehorivka, Kopanky, Serednie, Ridkodub, Karpivka, Zarychne, and towards the towns of Lyman and Drobysheve. Defence Forces successfully halted 16 enemy attempts to advance, with fighting ongoing at 19 locations.

In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy tried six times to break through in the areas of Yampil, Serebrianka, Dronivka, Vyimka and Sakko i Vantsetti, with two engagements still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, two engagements are ongoing in the areas of Chasiv Yar, and the occupiers have also attempted to advance towards Predtechyne.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the invaders launched 24 attacks today in the areas of Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Rusyn Yar and towards Kostiantynivka. Seven combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the start of the day the occupiers have made 41 attempts to push Ukrainian defenders from their positions in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Fedorivka, Nykanorivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Novoekonomichne, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Yalta and Dachne. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

Today in the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy launched eight attacks near the settlements of Ivanivka, Oleksiivka, Pryvilne and Krasnohirske.

Read more: Ukrainian weapons hit aircraft repair plant and A-60 jet in Taganrog, strike oil infrastructure in Novorossiysk and Tuapse – General Staff

Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, our defenders stopped six enemy attempts to advance near the settlements of Zatyshshia, Solodke, Yablukove, Zelenyi Hai and towards Huliaipole, with three more engagements still ongoing. The settlements of Vozdvyzhivka and Huliaipole came under air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Defence Forces successfully repelled an enemy attack near the settlement of Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovske direction, no combat engagements have been recorded so far.

In other sectors along the front line, the situation has not changed significantly.