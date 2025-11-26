Zelenskyy signs law on reburial of fallen Ukrainian defenders

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a law amending the Law of Ukraine "On Burial and Funeral Affairs" to regulate the reburial procedure for those killed (deceased) while defending Ukraine’s independence and territorial integrity.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the Ukrainian parliament’s website data.

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Reburial costs

The law lays down clear rules for the burial and reburial of service personnel and defines the financial mechanisms for these processes. In particular, the burial of Heroes of Ukraine and holders of the Gold Star order, the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi, Princess Olha and For Courage, as well as combatants and persons with disabilities caused by the war, is free of charge for families or other responsible persons. The costs are covered from the state budget.

Reburial of remains

The document also allows for the remains of those killed to be reburied in exceptional cases by decision of local self-government bodies. For service personnel who defended Ukraine, such reburial costs will be covered from the same sources as the initial burial.

Read more: Ukrainian poet Oleksandr Oles and wife to be reburied on Kyiv’s Lukianivkske cemetery Jan. 29, - Viatrovych

Reburials from mass or individual graves

The law separately regulates the reburial of those buried in mass or individual graves, requiring compliance with cultural heritage protection standards and proper commemoration.

The law also allows the creation of family burial sites for several persons free of charge, if this decision is taken by a relative responsible for the burial.

Read more: Czech Republic allowed to transfer remains of Ukrainian writer Oleksandr Oles, - Poroshenko