Since beginning of full-scale war, 111 rescuers and 114 volunteers have died - State Emergency Service

The State Emergency Service reported the deaths of 111 rescuers since the start of the full-scale war. In addition, 114 volunteers who were assisting the services in the most dangerous areas were killed by the actions of the Russian army.

This was reported by Viktor Vitovetskyi, director of the Civil Protection Measures Department of the State Emergency Service, according to Censor.NET.

According to him, service personnel died during demining operations, as well as a result of repeated Russian strikes on areas where they were clearing up the aftermath of attacks. Some of the casualties occurred during operations in high-risk areas.

To reduce risks to personnel, the State Emergency Service is actively introducing new technologies. These include robotic systems and drones:

airborne UAVs for reconnaissance;

remotely controlled machines for mechanized demining;

Robotic complexes for extinguishing fires in places with high temperatures or risk of structural collapse.

The service emphasizes that technological re-equipment allows rescuers to perform their work more efficiently and safely, even in conditions of constant danger.

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