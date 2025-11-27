112 combat engagements recorded on front line, most in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, as of 4:00 p.m., a total of 112 combat engagements have been recorded along the front line.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the General Staff’s report.

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Hostilities in the north

Border settlements are coming under artillery fire from Russian territory, including Zarichchia in the Chernihiv region.

Ukrainian defenders have already repelled five enemy attacks in the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, with two more assaults still ongoing. The enemy also carried out one air strike, dropped three guided aerial bombs and conducted 72 shelling attacks.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions three times near Vovchansk, Ambarne and Dvorichanske.

In the Kupiansk direction, our defenders repelled four enemy assaults towards the settlements of Mala Shapkivka, Pishchane and Novoplatonivka, with one more engagement currently ongoing.

Read more: 216 combat engagements on front, 43 of them in Lyman sector – General Staff

Hostilities in the East

In the Lyman direction, the invading army launched 12 attacks near the settlements of Hrekivka, Karpivka, Serednie, Novoselivka, Shandryholove and towards Stavky. The Defence Forces successfully stopped eight enemy attempts to advance, and fighting is ongoing in four locations.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy attempted to break through ten times in the areas of Yampil, Dronivka, Serebrianka, Vyimka, Fedorivka and towards Zakytne; two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, one combat engagement took place in the area of Chasiv Yar.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders launched 16 attacks today towards Kostiantynivka and Stepanivka and in the areas of the settlements of Pleshchiivka and Rusyn Yar. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day the occupiers have made 32 attempts to push Ukrainian defenders from their positions near the settlements of Shakhove, Nove Shakhove, Zatyshok, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Novoekonomichne, Pishchane, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka and Dachne, and towards Hryshyne and Novopavlivka. Eleven combat engagements are ongoing.

Today, in the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out ten attacks near the settlements of Yalta, Andriivka-Klevtsove, Verbove, Pryvilne, Rybnе and towards Oleksiivka. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

Read more: Ukrainian weapons hit aircraft repair plant and A-60 jet in Taganrog, strike oil infrastructure in Novorossiysk and Tuapse – General Staff

Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, our defenders repelled ten enemy attempts to advance near the settlements of Zatyshshia, Solodke and Chervone, and towards Dobropillia, Pryluky, Varvarivka and Huliaipole. Four enemy attacks are still ongoing. The settlements of Ternuvate and Huliaipole came under air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Defence Forces successfully repelled five enemy attacks towards Novoandriivka, Stepnohirsk and Prymorske, and in the area of Stepove. One more combat engagement with the enemy is still ongoing.

No combat engagements have been recorded in the Prydniprovske direction at this time.

No significant changes in the situation have been reported on other directions of the front.