216 combat engagements on front, 43 of them in Lyman sector – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, as of 10:00 p.m., 216 combat engagements have taken place along the front line.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the General Staff’s report.

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Enemy strikes

The invaders carried out 41 air strikes, dropping 103 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the Russians used 3,178 kamikaze drones and conducted 2,972 attacks on the positions of our forces and populated areas.

Fighting in the north

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk sectors, Ukrainian troops have repelled two enemy assault actions since the start of the day. The enemy also carried out two air strikes, using nine guided aerial bombs, and conducted 162 attacks, including two using multiple-launch rocket systems.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi sector, the enemy launched 11 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders but was repelled near Vovchansk, Synelnykove, Ambarne and Dvorichanske.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian units carried out five assault actions, attempting to break through to our defensive positions towards the settlements of Pishchane and Petropavlivka.

See more: Russia’s total combat losses since start of war: about 1,167,570 troops (+1,120 in past day), 11,368 tanks, 34,644 artillery systems and 23,624 armoured vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Hostilities in the east

In the Lyman sector, Russian forces launched 43 attacks on Ukrainian positions near Hrekivka, Novovodiane, Novoiehorivka, Novoselivka, Kopanky, Kolodiazi, Serednie, Ridkodub, Karpivka, Zarichne and towards Lyman and Drobysheve. Ukrainian defenders are currently repelling enemy assaults at 14 locations.

In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy attempted seven breakthroughs near Yampil, Serebrianka, Dronivka, Vyimka and Sakko i Vantsetti.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled four assaults near Chasiv Yar and towards Predtechyne.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Russian forces carried out 31 attacks on the positions of the Defense Forces, concentrating their offensive efforts near Yablunivka, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Rusyn Yar and towards Kostiantynivka and Sofiivka.

Since the beginning of the day in the Pokrovsk sector, Russian units have attempted 49 breakthroughs near Volodymyrivka, Fedorivka, Nykanorivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Novoekonomichne, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Yalta and Dachne. Three engagements are still ongoing. Today, 126 Russian troops were neutralised in this sector, 94 of them irreversibly. Ukrainian defenders destroyed a vehicle, 20 UAVs, and struck an artillery system and ten enemy personnel shelters.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, Ukrainian units stopped 14 enemy attacks on our positions near Ivanivka, Zelenyi Hai, Oleksiivka, Pryvilne and Krasnohirske.

Read more: General Staff: 144 combat engagements on front line, most of them in Pokrovsk and Lyman sectors

Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole sector, our defenders have stopped 17 enemy attempts to advance near the settlements of Zatyshshia, Solodke, Yablukove, Zelenyi Hai and towards Huliaipole

In the Orikhiv sector, Ukrainian units repelled two enemy attacks on our positions near the settlement of Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovske sector, no combat engagements have been recorded so far.