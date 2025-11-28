In North Korea, soldiers are being taught to blow themselves up so as not to surrender to AFU - media

North Korean soldiers are ordered not to be taken prisoner in Ukraine and, if threatened, to blow themselves up. Twice a week, they are given propaganda lectures.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the South Korean publication Daily NK.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

As noted, special political classes are held twice a week in the military units of the DPRK. During these classes, soldiers are told about the "heroic deeds" of those who allegedly blew themselves up to avoid being captured by Ukraine.

It is noted that during these classes, soldiers are taught that suicide on the battlefield is "the path to eternal life" and "a glorious feat." A new official slogan has appeared in the units: "Let's learn from the soldiers who blew themselves up."

South Korean sources indicate that such propaganda demonstrates the complete indifference of the DPRK authorities to the lives of their own citizens, who are sent to fight in the interests of Russia.

During classes, they also claim that North Korean soldiers are "braver than Russians," who allegedly surrender more often and are "unable to sacrifice themselves."

Watch more: Occupier on Russia’s "meat" assaults: "They wiped out three battalions. There were Koreans here too, and we can’t advance. Now they’re pushing us on.". VIDEO