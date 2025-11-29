Russian forces strike Polohy district: 4-year-old boy wounded

On November 29, Russian troops shelled the Polohivsky district of the Zaporizhzhia region. A 4-year-old child was wounded.

This was reported on Telegram by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

The child is hospitalized in Zaporizhia

As noted, the boy suffered injuries as a result of the attack. A team of paramedics was sent to the village to provide assistance and transport the child to Zaporizhzhia.

No further information about the child's condition or the consequences of the hostile shelling is currently available.

Read more: Four children died in fire in Cherkasy region: mother notified of suspicion, investigation into social services’ actions ongoing

Nighttime heavy shelling

On the night of November 29, Russian troops launched a massive combined attack on Kyiv, the Kyiv region, and the Kharkiv region.

An air raid alert was declared in Kyiv and the surrounding region at around 11 p.m. on November 28. At midnight, explosions were heard in the capital—a drone attack was recorded, and the Russians subsequently used ballistic weapons. Air defense systems were activated in the city.

At around 8:30 p.m., the first explosions were heard in Kharkiv — the Russians struck with guided aerial bombs. The region's energy infrastructure was hit, which may cause sharp voltage drops for domestic consumers.

Author: Iryna Dashkivska