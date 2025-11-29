One person killed and six wounded in Russian attacks on Kherson

Today, November 29, Russian shelling in Kherson has left one person dead and several wounded.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to Censor.NET.

What did Russia attack with?

As noted, Russian troops fired on populated areas in the Kherson region with artillery and mortars and used various types of drones.

Watch more: Russian shelling damages kindergarten in Kherson and injures boy in Bilozerka. VIDEO

What is known about the victims?

"As of 5:30 p.m., it is known that one person has died and six others have been injured as a result of enemy attacks," the statement said.

It is known that all the victims are residents of Kherson.

A 54-year-old man died in hospital from injuries sustained during artillery shelling of the city.

All others were wounded by enemy artillery fire in the morning and afternoon.

In addition, private and apartment buildings and motor vehicles were damaged.