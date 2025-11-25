Russian shelling damages kindergarten in Kherson and injures boy in Bilozerka. VIDEO
In the Kherson region, Russian forces continue to attack civilian facilities, including educational infrastructure.
In the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson, a kindergarten came under artillery fire: more than forty window panes were shattered and furniture was damaged in the building, Censor.NET reports.
Fortunately, there were no civilian casualties there.
At the same time, a child was injured in a Russian strike on Bilozerka in the Kherson region – an 11-year-old boy suffered blast trauma and a shrapnel wound to his arm. Doctors have provided him with all the necessary medical care.
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