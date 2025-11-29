Network of secure special communications terminals belonging to Russian military along front line has been exposed and destroyed, - DIU. MAP

The Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine exposed and destroyed a network of special secure communication terminals belonging to the Russian military along the front line with Ukraine and in Africa, and also published a map.

This is mentioned in a report by the Defence Intelligence, according to Censor.NET.

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Exposing the enemy's plans

As noted, in the context of high-tech warfare against Russian invaders, timely exposure of the enemy's plans and intentions is of particular importance.

Domestic military intelligence pays considerable attention to exposing and tracking the movements of enemy command posts, while attempting to extract as much information as possible from them and, under favorable conditions, destroy the enemy leadership.

What was destroyed?

Thus, using technical intelligence combined with operational methods, the DIU units exposed networks of special secure communication terminals belonging to the Russian Armed Forces along the front line with Ukraine and on the African continent.

"After prolonged use of information obtained from these terminals about the plans of the Russian occupiers, a decision was made to disclose their geolocation and destroy them," the DIU said.