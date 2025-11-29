Instead of Tomahawk, Witkoff suggested that Ukrainian delegation ask Trump for 10-year exemption from tariffs, - WSJ
Instead of transferring Tomahawk long-range missiles to Ukraine, US Special Representative Steve Witkoff offered the Ukrainian delegation an alternative: to ask Donald Trump for a 10-year exemption from tariffs.
This is reported in a publication by The Wall Street Journal, as relayed by ZN.ua and reported by Censor.NET.
Witkoff proposed an "alternative" to rockets
The WSJ recalls that in October, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy flew to Washington to request Tomahawk long-range missiles for the Defense Forces.
However, Witkoff offered the Ukrainian delegation an alternative: to ask Trump not for Tomahawks, but for a 10-year exemption from tariffs.
"What's the point of a handful of missiles?" he said.
It is noted that at that moment, the head of the White House had already spoken with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin by phone and decided not to provide Ukraine with long-range missiles.
- We would like to remind you that in early November, US President Donald Trump stated that he is not currently considering the possibility of transferring Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password