Instead of transferring Tomahawk long-range missiles to Ukraine, US Special Representative Steve Witkoff offered the Ukrainian delegation an alternative: to ask Donald Trump for a 10-year exemption from tariffs.

This is reported in a publication by The Wall Street Journal, as relayed by ZN.ua and reported by Censor.NET.

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Witkoff proposed an "alternative" to rockets

The WSJ recalls that in October, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy flew to Washington to request Tomahawk long-range missiles for the Defense Forces.

However, Witkoff offered the Ukrainian delegation an alternative: to ask Trump not for Tomahawks, but for a 10-year exemption from tariffs.

"What's the point of a handful of missiles?" he said.

It is noted that at that moment, the head of the White House had already spoken with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin by phone and decided not to provide Ukraine with long-range missiles.