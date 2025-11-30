Germany gives Ukraine €170 million to strengthen its energy sector

Germany will allocate an additional €170 million to Ukraine to strengthen its energy infrastructure ahead of winter. According to Censor.NET, this was announced by Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko.

Power system support and the role of Air Defence

Svyrydenko noted that Ukraine highly appreciates Germany's contribution to the Energy Fund and the new aid package. She emphasized that German air defense systems have significantly strengthened Ukraine's protection during Russia's recent attacks.

"We deeply appreciate Germany's contribution to the Ukrainian Energy Fund and the additional $170 million in aid allocated to strengthen our energy infrastructure this winter. German air defense systems have proven to be very effective in intercepting Russian missiles," the prime minister emphasized.

Svyrydenko reported that she had met with German Ambassador Heiko Tomms and thanked Germany for its role as Ukraine's largest European donor.

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Cooperation and reforms of state-owned enterprises

According to the prime minister, the parties discussed updating the management system for state-owned companies in the energy and defense sectors. Ukraine invited Germany to join this process and provide expert assistance.

She also stated that on the eve of the Ukrainian-German business forum, the governments of the two countries are working on new agreements. These documents are intended to ensure secure and predictable access for German companies to the Ukrainian market and expand economic cooperation.