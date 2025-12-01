Shmyhal discussed strengthening air defence and frontline needs with Rutte in Brussels

Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal held an important meeting in Brussels with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, during which they discussed the situation on the front lines and Ukraine's priority needs, in particular, the strengthening of air defense.

Shmyhal announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

"An important meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Brussels," he wrote.

As noted by the head of the Ministry of Defense, he expressed gratitude for the leadership and support. They discussed the situation on the front lines and priority needs.

Read more: If Russia attacks NATO, response will be devastating - Rutte

Strengthening air defense

The key issue is strengthening air defense. Additional systems and missiles are needed to deter Russian missile and drone terror. Separately, we focused on the role of the PURL initiative, which is critical for stable supplies.

Ukraine continues to adapt its defense sector to NATO standards

He emphasized that Ukraine continues to adapt its defense sector to NATO standards and principles and to implement joint projects with partners.