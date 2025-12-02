Court changed Chervinskyi’s preventive measure to night-time house arrest, - his lawyer

Today, December 2, 2025, the court changed the preventive measure for former intelligence officer Roman Chervinskyi to house arrest at night.

This was reported on Facebook by lawyer Kostiantyn Hloba, according to Censor.NET.

Today, on Roman Chervinskyi's birthday, the court changed his preventive measure. From now on, he will only be under house arrest at night, which will allow Roman to officially work and exercise his other constitutional rights!

The court recognized the reduction of risks in the case," the lawyer noted.

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The case of Roman Chervinskyi

The media reported that Ukrainian military personnel had been recruiting a Russian pilot for several months to hijack the plane. According to the media, Roman Chervinskyi was among them. Subsequently, as noted by the SSU, the "operation" was carried out despite the SSU's objections and without the consent of the relevant state authorities. As a result, the enemy obtained information about the location of Ukrainian Air Force personnel and Ukrainian aircraft at the Kanatove airfield. This enabled the Russian Armed Forces to shell the airfield.

Later, Chervinskyi gave Censor.NET an exclusive interview, where he talked about the operation at the Kanatove airfield.

In April 2023, the Security Service of Ukraine announced that Chervinskyi was suspected of the case of the occupiers' shelling of the Kanatove airfield in the Kirovohrad region. He was detained in the Ternopil region.

Major General Viktor Hanushchak, who commanded the military unit to which Colonel Chervinskyi was assigned as deputy commander, said in an interview with Censor.NET that the operation at the Kanatove airfield had been agreed upon with the senior leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. However, the court refused to hear Hanushchak and did not accept evidence in Chervinskyi's favor.

Roman Chervinskyi was one of the intelligence officers who organized an operation in 2020 to detain Russian mercenaries from the Wagner Group, luring them to Belarus. There, the mercenaries were supposed to board a plane, which Ukrainian special services would then force to land in Ukraine. However, the operation failed. On June 24, 2021, President Zelenskyy confirmed the preparation of a special operation against the Wagner mercenaries. Zelenskyy also stated that the special operation against the Wagner mercenaries was the idea of other countries and that Ukraine was drawn into this issue as much as possible.

In December 2021, DIU officers Chervinskyi and Semeniuk reported on the betrayal of the operation. According to Chervinskyi, several people from the President's Office could have "leaked" information about the operation to detain the Wagnerites. He also said that the Office of the President threatened the former intelligence officers with criminal proceedings.

On December 28, 2023, Colonel Roman Chervinskyi was notified of suspicion of attempting to obtain $100,000 by posing as an official of the State Fiscal Service.

On July 17, 2024, Chervinskyi was released on bail, with his detention extended until August 4. On July 18, 2024, the court placed Chervinskyi under round-the-clock house arrest as part of new criminal proceedings.