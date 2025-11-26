65-year-old father of NABU detective Mahamedrasulov was left in custody, - AntAC

The Pecherskyi District Court denied the request of the father's defence lawyers of NABU detective Sentyabr Mahamedrasulov to change the preventive measure.

This was reported by the Anti-Corruption Action Centre, according to Censor.NET.

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The decision was made by Judge Serhii Vovk.

Thus, Mahamedrasulov was left in custody.

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"Earlier, Vovk extended Sentyabr Mahamedrasulov's stay in the pre-trial detention centre until 15 December. The defence requested any measure not related to detention.



The defence filed an appeal against the decision to extend the preventive measure on 20 October, but the judges of the Kyiv Court of Appeal scheduled the hearing for 2 December.



Thus, Sentyabr Mahamedrasulov has been in custody for almost the entire duration of the ruling and is effectively deprived of his right to appeal," the statement said.

Read more: Magamedrasulov gathered number of key pieces of evidence in case of corruption in energy sector, - NABU detective

The Magamedrasulov case

Earlier, the media reported that Ruslan Magamedrasulov, head of the interregional detective department of NABU, who was detained by the SSU, was one of the key employees involved in documenting the activities of businessman and co-owner of "Kvartal 95" Tymur Mindich.

The SSU reported that Ruslan Magamedrasulov, one of the heads of the NABU interregional detective departments, had been exposed for doing business with Russia.

Later, the Security Service of Ukraine denied that the detention and arrest of NABU employee Ruslan Magamedrasulov were politically motivated.

On 16 September, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Office of the Prosecutor General and the State Bureau of Investigations announced new charges against one of the heads of the NABU's interregional detective departments, who is currently in custody on suspicion of aiding an aggressor state.

On 23 September, the court left the NABU detective in custody.

On 15 October, the court extended the pre-trial investigation period by six months.

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