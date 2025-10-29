In Magamedrasulov case, they are trying to find something to suspect SAPO head Klymenko of, - lawyer

Through the case against NABU detective Magamedrasulov, they are trying to "drag" something for suspicion against the head of the SAPO, Oleksandr Klymenko.

This was stated by lawyer Olena Shcherban during a press conference, according to Censor.NET.

"They are trying to find something in the stories that Ruslan (Magamedrasulov. - Ed.) investigated, primarily against the head of the SAPO. They are trying to drag some kind of story. Just as Ruslan was notified of suspicion of abuse of influence, something similar, to find some mention of Klymenko in his correspondence, to find some people. This is also to drag on suspicion against Klymenko," she said.

Read more: MP Khrystenko’s case: SSU refutes involvement of SAPO head Klymenko

The Magamedrasulov case

Earlier, the media reported that Ruslan Magamedrasulov, the head of the NABU's Interregional Detective Department, who was detained by the SSU, was one of the key employees involved in documenting the activities of businessman and co-owner of "Kvartal 95" Tymur Mindich.

The SSU reported that Ruslan Magamedrasulov, one of the heads of the NABU's interregional detective departments, had been exposed as doing business with Russia.

Later, the Security Service of Ukraine denied that the detention and arrest of NABU employee Ruslan Magamedrasulov was for political reasons.

On 16 September, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Prosecutor General's Office and the State Bureau of Investigation announced a new suspicion against one of the heads of the NABU's interregional detective departments, who is currently in custody on suspicion of aiding the aggressor state.

On 23 September, the court remanded the NABU detective in custody.

On 15 October, the court extended the pre-trial investigation for 6 months.

See more: If it weren’t for Magamedrasulov, "Mindich tapes" would not exist,- lawyer Shcherban. PHOTOS