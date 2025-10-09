MP Khrystenko’s case: SSU refutes involvement of SAPO head Klymenko

The Security Service of Ukraine has denied reports that it is investigating the involvement of Oleksandr Klymenko, head of the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), in the case of MP Fedir Khrystenko, who is suspected of treason.

The SSU press service also called reports about the possible announcement of suspicion against Klymenko or his removal from office untrue. According to the law, if the SAPO prosecutor is removed, his duties will be performed by his deputy, and key procedural actions, such as announcing suspicion, will be entrusted to the prosecutor general or his acting deputy.

At the same time, the publication's sources note that Khrystenko is giving testimony, in particular regarding his involvement in the activities of anti-corruption agencies. The SSU reminded that the pre-trial investigation in the criminal proceedings against the MP is ongoing.

What preceded it?

As a reminder, in February 2020, media reports emerged that Fedir Khrystenko, an MP from the OPFL party from Horlivka, had booked an expensive party at a luxury hotel in the city centre of Moscow in honor of his wife's birthday.

The Prosecutor General's Office, together with the Security Service of Ukraine, had exposed the current MP from the banned OPFL party, Fedir Khrystenko, for high treason. He turned out to be a resident (senior agent) of the Russian FSB, working to strengthen Russian influence on the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU).

