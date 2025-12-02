Most of Kupiansk is under control of Ukrainian troops, with occupiers holding northern areas, - Joint Forces Operation
Currently, the situation in the Kupiansk direction remains stable.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Joint Forces Operation.
In light of recent media reports, the Joint Forces Operation is authorized to state that the situation in the Kupiansk direction remains stable.
"Most of the city of Kupiansk is under the control of Ukrainian troops. Separate groups of Russian invaders remain in the northern areas. The Russian leadership still consists of pathological liars," the statement said.
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