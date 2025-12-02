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News Battles in the east of Ukraine
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Most of Kupiansk is under control of Ukrainian troops, with occupiers holding northern areas, - Joint Forces Operation

The situation near Kupiansk

Currently, the situation in the Kupiansk direction remains stable.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Joint Forces Operation.

In light of recent media reports, the Joint Forces Operation is authorized to state that the situation in the Kupiansk direction remains stable.

"Most of the city of Kupiansk is under the control of Ukrainian troops. Separate groups of Russian invaders remain in the northern areas. The Russian leadership still consists of pathological liars," the statement said.

Read more: Enemy continues to disperse across Pokrovsk and its outskirts. Logistics to Myrnohrad complicated – DeepState

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military actions (3414) Kharkiv region (1730) Kupiansk district (526) Kupiansk (630) war in Ukraine (4981)
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