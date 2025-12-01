Enemy continues to disperse across Pokrovsk and its outskirts. Logistics to Myrnohrad complicated – DeepState

Ukraine’s Defence Forces are trying to clear certain areas of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region. Russian occupiers are setting up fire "ambushes" near the city, complicating logistics to Myrnohrad.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, Censor.NET notes.

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Situation in Pokrovsk

"The enemy continues to disperse across Pokrovsk and its outskirts, trying to establish physical control in the area. Most enemy presence is recorded in the central and northern parts of the city, as fewer and fewer crews are flying into the south," they noted.

The Defence Forces continue attempts to clear certain districts, but most of the work is being carried out by UAV operators, who are constantly trying to detect and destroy the enemy.

Read more: Over 73,000 infrastructure facilities destroyed in Donetsk region since start of invasion – prosecutor’s office

Ambushes for the Ukrainian Armed Forces near the city

DeepState noted that at the same time, a problematic area has emerged near the settlement of Rivne and along the stretch between Pokrovsk and Krasnyi Lyman, where enemy forces have also been spotted.

The Russians are setting up ambushes there, mining the area and even building engineering barriers, for example in the form of concertina wire. This complicates logistics through the area and movements toward Myrnohrad, the project stresses.

See more: Enemy struck residential area in Kramatorsk: 4 people wounded. PHOTO

Logistics to Myrnohrad

According to the soldiers, logistics to Myrnohrad are currently being carried out using UGV systems and drones.

"Vehicles and other hardware have not been used for a long time, and any physical movement to a specific point is almost a 100% chance of running into an enemy ambush and coming under fire. Soldiers complain that, on top of their own sectors of responsibility, they are tasked with holding this ‘land bridge’, which requires extra resources, whereas it would be more reasonable to assign this stretch to additional units that would secure logistics and ease the strain on other brigades. The situation remains critical," the analysts added.

Read more: Russian claims of "capture" of Klynove in Donetsk region are false – 11th Army Corps