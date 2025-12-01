Russian claims of "capture" of Klynove in Donetsk region are false – 11th Army Corps

Ukraine’s Defence Forces have debunked a fake claim by Russia’s Defence Ministry about the alleged "capture" of the village of Klynove in Donetsk region by Russian troops.

This is stated in a report by the 11th Army Corps, Censor.NET reports.

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Russian Defence Ministry spreads fake

"Russia’s Defence Ministry has once again circulated yet another fake about alleged ‘advances’ and ‘liberation’ of settlements in Donetsk region, including Klynove. Such information stunts are part of Russia’s regular propaganda practice that has been ongoing since the start of the full-scale invasion," the report says.

The military stressed that the occupiers’ claim about the alleged "capture of Klynove" does not correspond to reality.

"Judging by Russia’s own narrative, their units would have had to ‘advance’ by capturing the settlement of Vyroliubivka along the way, which has not happened in reality. Equally false is the information about massive losses of Ukrainian armoured vehicles. The Russian side releases such ‘reports’ on a daily basis and, as usual, provides no evidence whatsoever," the statement reads.

Read more: Over 73,000 infrastructure facilities destroyed in Donetsk region since start of invasion – prosecutor’s office

What is the situation on this axis?

The 11th Army Corps added that the situation on this axis remains under the control of Ukraine’s Defence Forces.

"Ukraine’s Defence Forces continue to carry out their tasks, inflicting losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment. The ‘information victories’ that Russia’s Defence Ministry proclaims on paper every day have nothing to do with the real situation at the front," the military added.

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