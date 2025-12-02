Ukraine-NATO Council to be held on 3 December in Brussels, - Rutte

On Wednesday, December 3, a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council will be held in Brussels with the participation of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, according to Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

Ahead of the next NATO summit in Ankara in July, allies will review the evolution of threats to our security. They will review measures taken to strengthen our deterrence and defense, and will hold a Ukraine-NATO Council meeting with the participation of Foreign Minister Sybiha and EU High Representative Callas," he said.

According to Rutte, the allies "have a lot to talk about," and the issue of Ukraine and Russian aggression will be central.

"We all understand that our security is closely intertwined, and we are all working to end the war against Ukraine — on the basis of a just and lasting peace," the NATO Secretary General emphasized.

Against this backdrop, he welcomed the US-led efforts to find a peaceful settlement to the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine and expressed his conviction that "these ongoing efforts will ultimately restore peace in Europe."

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"As I have already said, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and EU High Representative Kaja Kallas will join us tomorrow at the Ukraine-NATO Council working lunch. In our pursuit of peace, we cannot lose sight of Russia's increasingly brutal attacks against Ukraine. Russia is systematically attacking civilian infrastructure, depriving Ukrainians of heat and light at the beginning of winter," Rutte said.

He added that "Russia is not alone in this war: China remains its key ally, while Iran and North Korea also provide support."

"Since the early days of Russia's full-scale invasion, allies have demonstrated unwavering support for Ukraine. In recent months, European allies and Canada have provided billions of dollars in critical US equipment to Ukraine through PURL. This support is an important part of our efforts to ensure that Ukraine has everything it needs to defend itself today and deter future aggression," the NATO Secretary General said.

At the same time, he stressed the need to do more: "I expect allies to announce new contributions in the coming days. It is clear that we have a challenging agenda ahead of us."