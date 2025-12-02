Armed Forces of Ukraine have significantly improved their tactical position in Kupiansk, and mopping-up operations are continuing, - Syrskyi

Ukrainian units managed to significantly improve their tactical position directly in Kupiansk, Kharkiv region.

This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, according to Censor.NET.

What is the situation in the city?

Syrskyi visited units of the search-and-strike group and tactical group Kupiansk and held a substantive conversation with the command staff of the search-and-strike group.

The military discussed measures to stabilize the situation in the Kupiansk area.

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Cleaning up the city

"I have heard reports on the operational situation – the information is encouraging. Our units have managed to significantly improve their tactical position directly in the city. The routes of infiltration of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups have been blocked. The clearing of the Kupiansk area from Russian occupiers, who have been "successful" only in terms of propaganda, continues. We are working on gradually pushing the enemy out of their stronghold north of the city, as well as from a number of other areas where the Russians still maintain their presence," the commander said.

Syrskyi gave instructions to provide our troops with everything they need, including additional resources to increase their firepower against the enemy.