31.1% of Ukrainians believe that the most effective guarantee of security for Ukraine is the creation of its own nuclear weapons.

This is confirmed by data from an Info Sapiens survey commissioned by the New Europe Center, according to Censor.NET.

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The study notes that such high support reflects Ukrainians' disappointment with international guarantees and Western support, as well as their understanding that it is Russia's nuclear arsenal that allows it to exert pressure on the West.

At the same time, confidence in Ukraine's accession to NATO as the best option for ensuring security has declined. Currently, 19.4% of respondents believe this, compared to 29.3% a year ago. Another 7.8% of respondents named nuclear protection guarantees from another country as the optimal option.

Support for other options is moderate: 10.2% of respondents see the effectiveness of a defense alliance with the US, while 6.4% rely on a UN peacekeeping mission. On the other hand, support for the deployment of European troops on Ukrainian territory has grown to 11.7% from 6.4% last year.

The poll also showed that most Ukrainians do not support negotiations with Russia without receiving security guarantees from the West. A year ago, 64.1% held this position, compared to 64.9% today.

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