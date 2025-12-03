Russia has established small zone of control near border in Velykyi Burluk direction, - Trehubov

"Russian troops in the Velykyi Burluk direction, located between Vovchansk and Kupiansk, regularly attempt to break through the border and have already established a small zone of control nearby.

This was reported by Viktor Trehubov, head of communications for the Joint Forces, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

Russian Federation control zone near the border

"There is the Velykyi Burluk direction, which is right in the middle between Vovchansk and Kupiansk. It is usually overlooked, but the Russians cross the border there whenever possible and have even created a small zone of control near the border, if we are talking about the eastern part of the South Slobozhanskyi direction," Trehubov noted.

At the same time, he reported that no significant activity by Russian troops has been recorded in the North Slobozhanskyi direction at this time.

Read more: Border control will be carried out while train is moving, without long stops at border, - Svyrydenko