Border control will be carried out while train is moving, without long stops at border, - Svyrydenko

The government has adopted a decision that will allow border and customs control to be carried out directly in train carriages.

This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, according to Censor.NET.

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According to Svyrydenko, this will help avoid long delays at the border.

Read more: Buffer zone on Poland-Belarus border to remain in force until March 2026

The format has worked before

This format is already in place on some Intercity+ trains traveling to Poland. Customs officers and border guards begin checking passengers while the train is approaching the border.

Now we plan to gradually extend this practice to sleeping cars on international night routes," added the head of government.

See also: Ukrzaliznytsia launches daily Kyiv–Bucharest train service

Where will the mode work?

Svyrydenko noted that the practice will apply to trains running between Kyiv and Przemyśl and Kyiv and Chełm. More than 130,000 Ukrainians travel on these routes every month.

"We expect to launch accelerated traffic control on selected trains as early as January, and then scale it up to other trains on these routes," she concluded.

Read also on Censor.NET: Over 1,000 hryvnias per ticket: Head of Ukrzaliznytsia names cost of one trip in a third-class carriage