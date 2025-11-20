Buffer zone on Poland-Belarus border to remain in force until March 2026
Poland intends to extend the buffer zone along its border with Belarus for another 90 days. According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a draft order by Poland’s Interior Ministry, RMF24 reports.
Buffer zone details
The area covered by the buffer zone will remain unchanged and, as before, will not include populated areas or tourist routes. The total length of the section where a ban on staying is in effect is 78.29 km.
Poland’s Border Guard says the current restrictions have already produced positive results in countering persistent migration pressure on the border.
"The restrictions in force help keep the situation at the border under control and reduce the risk of illegal crossings," the agency said.
Buffer zone structure
Key parameters of the buffer zone are as follows:
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along a 59.24 km section, the ban applies within 200 metres of the state border;
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along a 15.26 km stretch through nature reserves, the zone is wider — around 2 km;
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on a roughly 3.79 km section, the zone extends about 4 km deep;
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the ban on staying in the area has been in effect since June 13, 2024;
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the previous extension was approved in early September and expires on December 5, 2025.
Extending the buffer zone will allow the Polish authorities to maintain control along the border and counter illegal migration in border areas.
Earlier, we reported that Poland is demanding Belarus extradite two Ukrainians suspected of carrying out sabotage on the railway, and that Warsaw is closing Russia’s last remaining consulate following the railway sabotage incidents.
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