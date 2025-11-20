Buffer zone on Poland-Belarus border to remain in force until March 2026

Poland intends to extend the buffer zone along its border with Belarus for another 90 days. According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a draft order by Poland’s Interior Ministry, RMF24 reports.

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Buffer zone details

The area covered by the buffer zone will remain unchanged and, as before, will not include populated areas or tourist routes. The total length of the section where a ban on staying is in effect is 78.29 km.

Poland’s Border Guard says the current restrictions have already produced positive results in countering persistent migration pressure on the border.

"The restrictions in force help keep the situation at the border under control and reduce the risk of illegal crossings," the agency said.

Read more: No movement of Belarusian military equipment near Ukrainian border recorded – State Border Guard Service

Buffer zone structure

Key parameters of the buffer zone are as follows:

along a 59.24 km section, the ban applies within 200 metres of the state border;

along a 15.26 km stretch through nature reserves, the zone is wider — around 2 km;

on a roughly 3.79 km section, the zone extends about 4 km deep;

the ban on staying in the area has been in effect since June 13, 2024;

the previous extension was approved in early September and expires on December 5, 2025.

See more: 10,000 euros for "services": border guards uncover scheme involving illegal border crossings. PHOTOS

Extending the buffer zone will allow the Polish authorities to maintain control along the border and counter illegal migration in border areas.

Earlier, we reported that Poland is demanding Belarus extradite two Ukrainians suspected of carrying out sabotage on the railway, and that Warsaw is closing Russia’s last remaining consulate following the railway sabotage incidents.

Read more: Belarus has announced its readiness to send "peacekeepers" to Ukraine