The head of the Department of International Military Cooperation and Peacekeeping Activities of the Special Operations Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Belarus, Alexei Skabey, said that Belarusian peacekeepers are ready to be deployed in Ukraine if necessary.

This was reported by Radio Liberty, citing an interview with Skabey on the state television channel STV, according to Censor.NET.

According to the military official, the possibility of a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine depends on the decision of both sides of the conflict.

"It all depends not only on us. It depends on how the parties will decide among themselves. We are always ready to provide them with assistance at the request of both parties," Skabe said.

What preceded it?

In January, Alexander Lukashenko stated that only Belarusian peacekeepers could ensure normal relations between Ukraine and Russia.

He later said that Russia would allegedly never agree to the deployment of peacekeepers from European Union countries in Ukraine.

Deployment of support forces in Ukraine

We would like to remind you that the "Coalition of the Willing" declared its readiness to deploy support forces in Ukraine immediately after the cessation of hostilities.

President Trump ruled out the possibility of deploying American troops to Ukraine as part of security guarantees.

At the same time, the United Kingdom is prepared to send its troops to protect Ukraine's airspace and ports, but not to the front line.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized the importance of deploying foreign troops in Ukraine, noting that this could involve several thousand soldiers.