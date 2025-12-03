Oil depot in Tambov region of Russian Federation and other important enemy targets have been hit, - General Staff

On the night of December 3, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Dmitrievskaya oil depot in the Tambov region of the Russian Federation. The facility is used to supply the needs of the Russian occupation army.

This was reported by the General Staff, according to Censor.NET.

Consequences of damage

The target was hit, followed by a fire at the facility – preliminary reports indicate that several oil product tanks are burning. The results of the strikes are being clarified.

Strikes in the Black Sea

In addition, a technical observation post on the MSP-4 offshore platform in the Black Sea was hit. According to preliminary information, the occupiers' UAV crew was destroyed and the surface situation radar on the self-elevating floating drilling rig "Sivash" was hit. Other results are being clarified.

See more: Drones attacked oil depot in Tambov region of Russia: fire is raging. PHOTO

Destruction of Orion in Crimea

It has also been established that three Orion reconnaissance and strike UAVs were destroyed during the attack on November 27, 2025, on the Saki airfield (Novofedorivka, temporarily occupied territory of Ukrainian Crimea). The cost of one such Russian drone is estimated at approximately US$5 million. The aircraft has a wingspan of 16.3 meters and can remain in the air for up to 24 hours.