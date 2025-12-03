The Constitutional Tribunal of Poland ruled to ban the Communist Party of the Republic of Poland, recognizing that its program and ideology contradict the provisions of the Polish constitution.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Rmf24.

The court ruled that the political force must be immediately removed from the official register of parties. This effectively means the termination of its existence and the liquidation of the organization.

"There is no place in Polish law for a party that glorifies communism"

In announcing their decision, the judges emphasized that, given the crimes of the communist regime and the millions of victims of repression, the party's activities were unacceptable in a democratic legal system.

"There is no place in Polish law for a party that glorifies the crimes of the communist regime," the tribunal said.

The decision is the result of a long process. The issue of dissolving the Communist Party of the Republic of Poland was first raised in 2020 at the level of the Prosecutor General. In November this year, Polish President Karol Nawrocki resubmitted the request.

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The party existed for over 20 years

The Communist Party of Poland was founded in 2002. According to various estimates, its membership ranged from several hundred to approximately one thousand members.

The tribunal's decision puts an end to the history of this force, which remained marginal throughout the years but repeatedly attracted attention due to its ideological position.

Countering Russian influence in the region

Incidentally, Polish President Karol Nawrocki stated at a briefing of the leaders of the Visegrad Group that the greatest threat to the security of Eastern Europe is the revival of Russian imperialism, and that countries in the region must limit the Kremlin's political and informational influence.