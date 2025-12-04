Day in Donetsk region: 2 people killed, 13 more injured, Russians shelled region 22 times
Over the past day, Russian troops shelled the Kramatorsk, Pokrovsk, and Bakhmut districts of the Donetsk region.
According to Censor.NET, this was announced by the head of the RMA, Vadym Filashkin.
Pokrovsky District
Five houses were destroyed in Shakhovoy and Kucheriv Yar, four in Toretsk, and three in Zolotoy Kolodyazh.
Kramatorsk district
In Sloviansk, eight people were wounded, 11 high-rise buildings, 35 private houses, 35 shops, three businesses, a café, a post office, and seven cars were damaged. In Kramatorsk, three people were wounded and infrastructure was damaged. In Novodonetsk, one person was wounded. In Novobakhmetyevo, Oleksandrivska district, a warehouse was damaged. In Andriivka, a house was destroyed, and a farm building was damaged. In Druzhkivka, an industrial zone was shelled. In Kostiantynivka, two people were killed and one wounded, and a high-rise building was damaged.
Bakhmut district
Four houses were damaged in Siversk.
In total, Russians shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 22 times in one day. 147 people, including 22 children, were evacuated from the front line.
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