Day in Donetsk region: 2 people killed, 13 more injured, Russians shelled region 22 times

Over the past day, Russian troops shelled the Kramatorsk, Pokrovsk, and Bakhmut districts of the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by the head of the RMA, Vadym Filashkin.

Pokrovsky District

Five houses were destroyed in Shakhovoy and Kucheriv Yar, four in Toretsk, and three in Zolotoy Kolodyazh.

Kramatorsk district

In Sloviansk, eight people were wounded, 11 high-rise buildings, 35 private houses, 35 shops, three businesses, a café, a post office, and seven cars were damaged. In Kramatorsk, three people were wounded and infrastructure was damaged. In Novodonetsk, one person was wounded. In Novobakhmetyevo, Oleksandrivska district, a warehouse was damaged. In Andriivka, a house was destroyed, and a farm building was damaged. In Druzhkivka, an industrial zone was shelled. In Kostiantynivka, two people were killed and one wounded, and a high-rise building was damaged.

Bakhmut district

Four houses were damaged in Siversk.

In total, Russians shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 22 times in one day. 147 people, including 22 children, were evacuated from the front line.

See more: Six settlements in Kharkiv region under Russian attack: one woman known to have been injured. PHOTO