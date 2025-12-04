131 combat engagements on front line, 46 of them in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, as of 4:00 p.m., 131 combat engagements have taken place along the front line.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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Hostilities in the north

Border settlements, including Bobylivka, Hirky, Bila Bereza, Vovkivka, Starykove, Bunyakyne and Kucherivka in Sumy region, came under artillery fire from Russian territory.

In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy launched one air strike, dropped two guided bombs, and carried out 98 shellings, including one from multiple launch rocket systems.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped three enemy attacks in the areas of Izbytske, Prylipka, and Synelnykove. Another combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy has not conducted offensive actions since the beginning of the day.

Read more: Armed Forces of Ukraine hold northern part of Pokrovsk, - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

Hostilities in the east

In the Lyman direction, Russian forces launched seven attacks near Hrekivka, Drobysheve, Zarychne and Oleksandrivka.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defence Forces repelled seven enemy attacks near Yampil, Dronivka, Serebrianka and Siversk; two more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy has carried out no offensive actions since the beginning of the day.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, our troops stopped 13 enemy assaults in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Kostiantynivka, Mykolaipillia and Torske, as well as towards Berestok and Sofiivka; two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day the occupiers have made 46 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Shakhove, Nove Shakhove, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Vilne, Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Novopavlivka, Pokrovsk, Svitlyi, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske and Dachne. The Defence Forces are holding back the enemy’s onslaught and have already repelled 40 attacks. Search-and-strike operations by the Defence Forces are ongoing in the Pokrovsk area.

In the Oleksandrivka direction today, the enemy launched 17 attacks in the areas of Zelenyi Hai, Yalta, Oleksandrohrad, Sosnivka, Stepove, Verbove, Pryvilne, Vyshneve, Pavlivka, Krasnohirske and Rybne; three combat engagements are still ongoing.

Watch more: Reports of Russians seizing Dobropillia in Zaporizhzhia region are false – General Staff. VIDEO

Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defence Forces repelled five Russian attacks in the areas of Zatyshshia and Huliaipole and towards Pryluky; three more combat engagements are still underway.

In the Orikhiv direction, there has so far been one combat engagement in the area of Prymorske. The enemy carried out guided bomb strikes on Stepnohirske, Hryhorivka and Veselianka.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy made one futile attempt to break through our defences towards the Antonivskyi bridge.

In other directions of the front, the situation has not changed significantly.