African among those eliminated: Special Operations Forces eliminate enemy group in Donetsk region. VIDEO

Operators from the 8th regiment of Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces eliminate an enemy group in the village of Yarova in the Donetsk region, killing three Russian servicemen, including a fighter from Africa with the callsign Malik.

Censor.NET reports this, citing a post by the Special Operations Forces on Telegram.

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An enemy reconnaissance group attempted to locate Ukrainian positions but was stopped by the Special Operations Forces

Taking advantage of difficult weather conditions, the enemy infiltrated the settlement of Yarova in Donetsk region. Their objective was to reconnoitre Ukrainian firing positions and the locations of UAV crews.

Russian forces captured a local resident, tortured him and forced him to cooperate. While he was carrying out yet another task for the enemy, he was intercepted by SOF operators.

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Special forces seized trophies and neutralised the threat in a brief firefight

Russian forces captured a local resident, tortured him and forced him to cooperate. While he was carrying out yet another task for the enemy, he was intercepted by SOF operators.

As a result of the successful mission, three Russian servicemen were eliminated. One of them turned out to be an African national with the callsign Malik. Documents, weapons and radios were seized.

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