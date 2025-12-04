Units of Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to hold northern part of Pokrovsk, - Syrskyi

Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold the northern part of Pokrovsk. Currently, attempts by the Russian Federation to assemble assault infantry groups are being blocked.

This was reported by Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, according to Censor.NET.

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He held a meeting with the commanders of military units, corps commanders, brigade commanders, regiment commanders, and individual battalion commanders.

"The battle continues. Ukrainian units continue to hold the northern part of Pokrovsk.

In the Pokrovsk and Mirnograd areas, we are actively blocking the enemy's attempts to assemble assault infantry groups and advance around these settlements," the commander-in-chief said.

According to Syrsky, soldiers continue to hold certain areas directly in the cities.

"At a time when the occupiers are disregarding the loss of manpower, Ukrainian commanders have a clear understanding of the importance of preserving the lives and health of their subordinates.

To this end, during a meeting with our commanders, we clarified issues related to coordinated deployment, ensuring the advance and timely replacement of units conducting search and assault operations to detect and eliminate the enemy.

To ensure the sustainability of the defense, a number of decisions have been made regarding combat management, coordination, and comprehensive support for the forces and resources involved. In this context, issues related to the organization of additional logistics routes, timely medical evacuation, as well as counter-battery warfare and countering enemy UAVs play a special role," he concluded.

Read more: Day in Donetsk region: 2 people killed, 13 more injured, Russians shelled region 22 times

What preceded it?

The General Staff stated that Russia's claims about the capture of Pokrovsk, Vovchansk, and Kupiansk are not true.

At the same time, NATO stated that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had almost lost control of Pokrovsk. Mirnograd is "almost completely" surrounded.

The "East" Operational Command stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are organizing additional logistical routes to Pokrovsk and Mirnograd.

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