US urges several EU countries not to give Ukraine "reparations loan" - Bloomberg

The US has called on several EU countries to block the bloc's plans to use frozen Russian assets to provide Ukraine with a reparations loan.

This is mentioned in an article by Bloomberg, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

Diplomats said that US officials claimed that these resources were necessary to secure a peace agreement between Kyiv and Moscow and should not be used to continue the war.

The US State Department press service did not respond to a request for comment.

European leaders are adamant that the use of assets is a European matter, as the frozen funds are mostly held in Europe.

Read more: Europeans warn Zelenskyy against concessions to Russia without reliable security guarantees from US - WSJ

Russian assets to help Ukraine

Earlier, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposed using frozen Russian assets as collateral for providing Ukraine with "reparation loans". Formally, Russian assets subject to sanctions will not be confiscated, but Ukraine will repay such loans only after Russia pays reparations.

According to various estimates, the European Union's "reparations loan" to Ukraine, secured by Russian assets, could amount to €130-140 billion. Its final size will be determined after the International Monetary Fund assesses Ukraine's financing needs in 2026 and 2027.

In total, Euroclear currently holds more than €175 billion in cash from frozen Russian assets, which could be used to secure a new loan. But before the EU agrees to grant a reparations loan, it will want to repay the G7 loan to Ukraine of €45 billion ($50 billion) agreed last year, which was to be repaid from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets.

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