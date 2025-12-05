United States has released its National Security Strategy: Days when United States held entire world order are over

The White House has unveiled a new national security strategy for the United States.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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World order

The days when the United States supported the entire world order, like Atlas, are over. Among our many allies and partners, there are dozens of wealthy, developed nations that must shoulder greater responsibility for their regions and contribute significantly more to our common defense," the document emphasizes.

They reminded that NATO countries agreed and now have to fulfill their commitment to spend 5% of GDP on defense.

Strategic clarity will enable the United States to effectively counter hostile and disruptive influences while avoiding the excessive overload and distraction that weakened previous efforts.

The United States will be prepared to assist—potentially through more favorable terms on trade issues, technology exchange, and defense procurement—those countries that voluntarily assume greater responsibility for security in their regions and align their export controls with those of the United States," the strategy states.

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Europe

It should be noted that European allies have a significant advantage in "hard power" over Russia in almost all respects, except for nuclear weapons.

As a result of Russia's war against Ukraine, European relations with Russia have been severely weakened, and many Europeans consider Russia an existential threat.

Managing European-Russian relations will require significant diplomatic involvement by the US—both to restore conditions for strategic stability in the Eurasian space and to reduce the risk of conflict between Russia and European states," the document says.

Ukraine

The Strategy also emphasizes that it is in the fundamental interests of the United States to achieve the earliest possible end to hostilities in Ukraine in order to stabilize European economies, prevent unintended escalation or expansion of the war, and restore strategic stability in relations with Russia.

"This will also enable the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine, which is necessary for its survival as a viable state," it says.

The White House noted that the war in Ukraine had the opposite effect—it increased Europe's external dependence.

The US plans to restore stability in Europe and strategic stability in relations with Russia.

Read more: Germany will not build up drone stockpiles for war with Russia – Pistorius

NATO

The US wants NATO to stop being perceived as an alliance that is constantly expanding.

The US plans to enable Europe to take primary responsibility for its own defense.

The document states that the Trump administration found itself in conflict with European officials who had unrealistic expectations about the war, sitting in unstable minority governments and often violating basic democratic principles.

At the same time, Europe remains strategically and culturally important to the US. Transatlantic trade is one of the pillars of the global economy and American prosperity.

The US should focus on trading only non-strategic goods with China.

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