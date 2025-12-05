Sikorski: "Zelenskyy would not have lost his crown if, while passing through Poland, he had asked for visit to Presidential Palace"

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said that although insisting on apologies or thanks from Ukraine during the war is inappropriate, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy could request a visit to the Presidential Palace in Warsaw.

He said this on RMF FM's morning broadcast, according to Censor.NET.

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Commenting on Karol Nawrocki's unwillingness to travel to Ukraine, Sikorski emphasized: "Insisting on apologies and respect in a situation where they are fighting for their lives disgusts me, but on the other hand, President Zelenskyy would not have lost his crown if, while passing through Poland, he had asked to visit the Presidential Palace."

The Foreign Minister recalled that according to diplomatic rules, the president with less experience visits the one who has been in office longer, but war "changes the rules."

"I hope this is not a reason to demonstrate hostility towards a country that is bravely fighting and keeping Putin's troops away from our borders," Sikorski added, commenting on Nawrocki's position.

We would like to remind you that the Ukrainian side is preparing a bilateral meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Polish President Karol Nawrocki, which may take place in the coming weeks.

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