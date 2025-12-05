Ukraine and Russia use roughly same number of drones, but enemy has artillery advantage – Syrskyi

Drone Industry

Ukraine and Russia are deploying roughly the same number of drones on the battlefield. However, the aggressor state has a twofold advantage in artillery ammunition.

This was stated by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi in an interview with Sky News, Censor.NET reports.

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Use of drones

"Every day, Russia launches between 4,000 and 5,000 kamikaze drones at the positions of Ukrainian troops along the front line, as well as between 1,500 and 2,000 bomb-dropping drones," Syrskyi said.

At the same time, he noted that Ukraine is responding with similar, and sometimes even greater, numbers.

"As for drones, there is roughly parity here. At the moment, we are launching slightly more FPV drones than the Russians," the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces said.

See more: Unmanned Systems Forces hit 88 Russian targets in November. LIST

Enemy has advantage in artillery

At the same time, Syrskyi said that Russian forces still have twice as many artillery munitions as Ukraine.

"But the use of drones makes it harder to employ artillery effectively. Right now, drones carry out 60% of all strikes," the Commander-in-Chief added.

Read more: Simply giving up territory to Russia is unacceptable for Ukraine. It would be unjust peace, Syrskyi says