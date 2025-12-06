Situation in north of Sumy region is stable, Defense Forces are inflicting losses on enemy - Syrskyi

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding their positions in the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, inflicting significant losses on the Russians in terms of manpower and equipment.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced on Facebook by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine General Oleksandr Syrskyi.

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He noted that he had made a working trip to the units performing tasks in the North Slobozhansky and Kursk directions and listened to reports from commanders on the operational situation in their areas of responsibility.

"The enemy is trying to put pressure on our troops' positions with constant assaults. Despite this, the situation in the north of the Sumy region remains stable. Ukrainian soldiers are confidently holding their positions, inflicting significant losses on the enemy in terms of manpower and equipment, and reducing its combat potential," Syrskyi said.

The commander-in-chief noted that he had listened to the problematic issues along with proposals that would contribute to their resolution and increase the effectiveness of combat operations.

Syrskyi gave the necessary instructions to provide units with all-terrain vehicles and additional weapons to strike areas where Russian troops are concentrated.

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Following the meetings, combat tasks were refined, taking into account the composition of Russian forces and the nature of their actions, Syrskyi added.

What preceded it?

The day before, Petro Haidashchuk, an officer of the communications department of the 80th Galician Airborne Assault Brigade, said that Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups in the North Slobozhanskyi direction are trying to cross the state border and advance toward the positions of the Defense Forces, operating mainly at night and in small groups.