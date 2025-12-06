Russians strike medicine warehouse in southern Ukraine

Russian troops struck a warehouse belonging to the pharmaceutical distributor BaDM, one of the two largest suppliers of pharmaceutical products in the country.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by "Economic Truth."

It is noted that this is not the first targeted strike on the distributor's infrastructure: the Russians also destroyed BaDM warehouses in October and November.

The number of victims and the extent of the damage are currently unknown. The company's website states that it has 60,000 m² of warehouse space.

See more: Russian forces attacked Zhytomyr region: houses damaged. PHOTO

Heavy shelling on December 6

According to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, ten regions were hit by Russian strikes, leaving eight people wounded.