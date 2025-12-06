Russians strike medicine warehouse in southern Ukraine
Russian troops struck a warehouse belonging to the pharmaceutical distributor BaDM, one of the two largest suppliers of pharmaceutical products in the country.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by "Economic Truth."
It is noted that this is not the first targeted strike on the distributor's infrastructure: the Russians also destroyed BaDM warehouses in October and November.
The number of victims and the extent of the damage are currently unknown. The company's website states that it has 60,000 m² of warehouse space.
Heavy shelling on December 6
According to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, ten regions were hit by Russian strikes, leaving eight people wounded.
- In Dnipro, a fire broke out in a warehouse as a result of a morning missile attack. The State Emergency Service's aviation unit was called in to extinguish the fire. According to Mayor Borнs Filatov, the Russians targeted warehouses containing gauze, bandages, and tires.
- On the night of December 6, 2025, Russian troops once again attacked DTEK thermal power plants in various regions of Ukraine.
- As a result of enemy attacks in the Zhytomyr region, five private residential buildings were damaged.
- During an air raid alert in the Volyn region, security and defense forces detected 22 enemy "Shahed" drones, 11 of which were destroyed. There were hits on civilian enterprises in the territory of Lutsk. The falling debris also caused fires: a warehouse building in the territory of Lutsk and a residential building in the Lutsk district.
- The enemy also attacked critical energy infrastructure in the Lviv region with combat drones and cruise missiles.
- Drones attacked the Chernihiv region at night. In the Koriukivka district, strikes were recorded in a residential area and on a civilian facility. In the city of Chernihiv and the Chernihiv district, the enemy struck critical infrastructure facilities.
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On the night of December 6, 2025, the enemy again struck civilian infrastructure in the Odesa region with attack drones, damaging an energy facility.
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The enemy launched a massive attack on the Kyiv region with drones and missiles. Two districts were hit. Railway infrastructure was damaged in Fastiv.
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