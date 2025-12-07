Search and assault operations in Pokrovsk. Defense forces eliminate enemy on approaches to Myrnohrad - GF "East"

Ukrainian Defense Forces units in the area of responsibility of the Group of Forces "East" are holding back the enemy's advance and have repelled 82 Russian assaults over the past day.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the GF "East".

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

The situation in the Pokrovsk direction

As noted, in the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 45 assaults by the aggressor in the direction of Novoye Shakhove, Novopavlivka, and in the areas of the settlements of Hryshyne, Chervony Lyman, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Kotline, Udachne, Molodetske, and Dachne.

Over the past day, a total of 110 occupiers were neutralized in this direction, 83 of them irrevocably. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed seven vehicles and special equipment, a motorcycle, 26 UAVs, and hit an artillery system, an artillery system, and 12 shelters for enemy personnel.

Fighting in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad

In Pokrovsk, search and assault operations and the elimination of the enemy in urban areas are continuing.

In Mirnograd, Ukrainian units are holding defensive lines and eliminating the enemy on the approaches to the city.

Additional logistics routes to Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are being organized to ensure an uninterrupted supply of everything necessary to our units.

Elimination of the occupiers

Overall, in the area of responsibility of the GF "East", the enemy continues to suffer the heaviest losses during the day—431 occupiers over the past 24 hours.

In addition, 983 UAVs of various types and 66 units of other weapons and equipment, including one tank, were destroyed.

Defense forces are focusing not only on eliminating enemy infantry, but also drone operators. Over the past 24 hours, 46 Russian UAV crews have been targeted.

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