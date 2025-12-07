Merz and Rutte to hold talks on support for Ukraine

A meeting between German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will take place shortly, at which they plan to discuss support for Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the German government's office.

"On Thursday morning, Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz will receive NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the Chancellery. During the meeting, they will discuss security and political issues in the Euro-Atlantic area, current challenges for the Alliance, and further support for Ukraine," the announcement of the meeting says.

A press conference is scheduled after the meeting.

No further information about the meeting between Merz and Rutte is available at this time.

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