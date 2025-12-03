Ukraine needs more weapons and protection, Rutte urges allies to step up contributions to PURL

In the winter season and amid continuous Russian shelling, Ukraine particularly needs enhanced assistance from its international partners in order to effectively counter the aggressor.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte during the opening of the NATO Foreign Ministers Council meeting in Brussels, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

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Support for Ukraine

"We also need to support Ukraine more. Russian missiles continue to cause death and destruction. And winter has arrived. Ukraine needs our support more than ever," Rutte stressed.

The NATO Secretary General pointed out that "we all want the bloodshed to stop."

And I strongly welcome President Trump's ongoing efforts to end this war. In the meantime, we must act. We must increase our contribution to PURL to provide Ukraine with the equipment it needs to defend itself today and prevent aggression in the future as quickly as possible," he added.

Read more: NATO countries purchase $2 billion worth of U.S. weapons for Ukraine – Rutte

According to Rutte, today during the Ukraine-NATO Council meeting, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha will report "on the latest developments, Ukraine's urgent needs and efforts to achieve peace."

Threats from the Russian Federation

The NATO Secretary General emphasised that Russia is not only stepping up its aggressive actions, violating the Alliance's airspace and carrying out acts of sabotage, but is also working closely with China, North Korea and Iran in preparation for a long-term confrontation.

"We are responding with strength, unity and determination," he said.

Read more: Norway will provide $500 million for the purchase of American weapons for Ukraine, - Minister Eide

Rutte also stressed the need to accelerate allies' defence investments, build industrial capacity and acquire key capabilities to deter aggression.