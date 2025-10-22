NATO countries purchase $2 billion worth of U.S. weapons for Ukraine – Rutte

Member states of NATO have already paid for a large batch of U.S. weapons intended for Ukraine through the PURL mechanism, with the total amount reaching at least $2 billion.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced this during a press briefing in Washington.

According to him, the weapons purchased with allied funds have already been shipped from the United States.

NATO to increase support for Ukraine

Rutte added that European allies are increasing spending to ensure Ukraine’s security "after a long-term ceasefire or peace agreement."

"I will meet with the President later today. We will discuss how NATO can help implement his vision for lasting peace in Ukraine following his success in Gaza," he added.

What is the PURL program?

The PURL initiative (Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List) was launched jointly by NATO and the United States in August 2025. The first package was financed by the Netherlands for $578 million, the second by Denmark, Norway, and Sweden for $495 million, the third by Germany for $500 million, and the fourth, also for $500 million, was announced by Canada. Deliveries for the first two packages began in mid-September. Meanwhile, the U.S. has finalized the composition of the third and fourth packages with Canada and Germany.

The PURL initiative aims to ensure rapid delivery of weapons and systems available for purchase in the U.S., strengthening Ukraine’s defense capabilities and laying the groundwork for a just and lasting peace.

