We are working with partners to expand PURL program. We are already finalizing one of agreements, - Zelenskyy

Ukraine is preparing important agreements on weapons and defense technologies with its European partners. One of the agreements is already in its final stages.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Censor.NET.

He emphasized that Ukraine is working with partners in Europe to expand the PURL program and increase purchases of American weapons.

"In particular, this includes air defense systems and some of our long-range weapons. Next week, we will be talking to our partners in Europe about new contributions to the PURL program. We are also preparing very important agreements with some countries on weapons and defense technologies. Our capabilities will be expanded. The Office team is currently finalizing an agreement that we have been preparing for several months," the president said.

What is the PURL program?

The PURL (Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List) initiative was created jointly by NATO and the US and launched in August 2025. The first package was financed by the Netherlands in the amount of $578 million, the second by Denmark, Norway, and Sweden in the amount of $495 million, the third by Germany in the amount of $500 million, and the fourth by Canada in the amount of $500 million.

Deliveries of the first two packages began in mid-September. In addition, the US has already finalized the contents of the third and fourth packages with Canada and Germany.

The PURL initiative aims to ensure the rapid delivery of systems and weapons that can be purchased in the United States. This should strengthen Ukraine's position and create conditions for achieving a just and lasting peace.