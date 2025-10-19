Ukraine has made proposals to US on gas infrastructure and nuclear generation, - Zelenskyy

The US is ready to supply Europe with as much gas and oil as it needs. At the same time, Ukraine has submitted its proposals to the United States regarding gas infrastructure and nuclear power generation, and work on the details is ongoing.

This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his address, according to Censor.NET.

"I would also like to thank Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and the entire team working with partners on gas for Ukraine and energy support," the president said.

He said that reports on this issue had been presented today: "There are significant results in America and also in Slovakia. We also share a common vision with our other partners in the energy sector."

"There should be zero Russian energy resources in Europe, and the signals from America are clear now – they are ready to supply Europe with as much gas and oil as needed to replace Russian supplies," the statement said.

The president emphasized that our region has the necessary infrastructure and potential to contribute significantly more to Europe's energy independence.

"We have made our proposals to America regarding gas infrastructure, nuclear power generation, and some other projects. We are working on the details," he added.

