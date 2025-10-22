Drone and missile production, expansion of PURL initiative: Zelenskyy and Støre discussed defence cooperation. VIDEO

Drone Industry

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre to discuss, among other things, Ukraine's needs to counter Russia and defence cooperation.

Thus, Zelenskyy thanked Norway for its assistance to Ukraine, including energy.

"Today we have a new package of energy support from Norway, the third this year, about $150 million for the purchase of gas in winter. Energy support is extremely important. I thanked Norway for this assistance and Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre during our meeting," he said in a statement.

In addition, the President spoke about the consequences of today's Russian shelling and thanked for the solidarity and condolences.

The parties also discussed Ukraine's needs for air defence systems, missiles and other steps that could strengthen Ukraine in the winter.

"We talked separately about our defence cooperation - the production of drones and missiles, the expansion of the PURL initiative. We also coordinated positions and meetings that will take place this week in Europe.



We are very grateful for the great support of the Norwegian people - air defence systems and missiles for these systems. All this saves lives," Zelenskyy added.

As a reminder, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is paying a visit to Norway on 22 October.

What is the PURL programme?

The PURL (Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List) initiative was created jointly by NATO and the United States and launched in August 2025. The first package was funded by the Netherlands for $578 million, the second by Denmark, Norway and Sweden for $495 million, and the third by Germany for $500 million. The fourth package, worth USD 500 million, was announced by Canada.

Delivery of the first two packages began in mid-September. In addition, the United States has already finalised the content of the third and fourth packages with Canada and Germany.

The PURL initiative aims to ensure the rapid delivery of systems and weapons that can be purchased from the United States. This should strengthen Ukraine's position and create the conditions for a just and lasting peace.